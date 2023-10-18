Listen Live
Chaka Khan: Opens Up About Finally Joining The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Published on October 18, 2023

Chaka Khan is one of the legendary singers who will be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 3rd.

After being nominated seven times before, both as part of Rufus and as a solo artist, she finally receives the long-awaited recognition with the Musical Excellence Award.

Khan is a ten-time Grammy winner who has worked with legends such as Stevie Wonder and Prince.

When asked about her upcoming performance at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Khan said, ​​“I’m gonna do what I do,” she promises. “I’m sure you’ll enjoy it.”

  • Who do you think should be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

 

