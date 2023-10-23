Cincinnati: A Frosty Start To Your Morning

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

There was a frosty start to the morning.

I went outside and had to end up turning around to go get a coat because it was so cold outside this morning.

There was frost on my grass and on my car windshield.

Via Fox19

Later, sunny skies will return with highs reaching the 60s.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid-40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Highs will reach the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s through Thursday.

This will be a great time to get some outdoor chores done like raking leaves or the final lawn mow of the season.

Rain chances will return by week’s end with highs struggling to reach the upper 60s.