Mission Impossible: 8 Release Delayed

Tom Cruise’s latest mission is on hold.

Paramount Pictures announced that Mission: Impossible 8 won’t hit theaters until 2025. The original release date was June 28, 2024, but it had to be

moved due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and won’t be finished in time for a 2024 summer release.

Because of the switch, the prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, will get an earlier release date of June 28, 2024, instead of its original date of March 8,

2024.

The next film will pick up where Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One left off.