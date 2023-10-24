Mission Impossible: 8 Release Delayed

Tom Cruise’s latest mission is on hold.
Paramount Pictures announced that Mission: Impossible 8 won’t hit theaters until 2025. The original release date was June 28, 2024, but it had to be
moved due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and won’t be finished in time for a 2024 summer release.
Because of the switch, the prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, will get an earlier release date of June 28, 2024, instead of its original date of March 8,
2024.
The next film will pick up where Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One left off.
- How would you rank the Mission Impossible films from worst to best?
