Cincinnati: Bengals Take On The 49ers This Week

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the 49ers after a well needed rest.
The Bengals are 3-3 right now in their division.
Here’s what head coach Zac Taylor had to say.
“They’re a really good football team,” Taylor said about the 49ers at a press conference on Monday. “Whatever phase you want to talk about. Every little bit helps, they have a team that has been playing at a high level for several years now and have been playing in a lot of championships, so it’s a great test for us.” (WLWT)
Can I get a WHO DEY!!!
-
Kirk Franklin "Reunion Tour" Sweepstakes [Register Here]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: Driver Killed In Crash On I-74
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
The "Legends of Hip-Hop Tour" Winning Weekend!
-
Cincinnati: FDA Considers Ban On Hair Relaxers
-
Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Deon Cole LIVE
-
Love Triangle: Remy Ma Seems Unfazed By Cheating Allegations [WATCH]