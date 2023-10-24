Cincinnati: Bengals Take On The 49ers This Week

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the 49ers after a well needed rest.

The Bengals are 3-3 right now in their division.

Here’s what head coach Zac Taylor had to say.

“They’re a really good football team,” Taylor said about the 49ers at a press conference on Monday. “Whatever phase you want to talk about. Every little bit helps, they have a team that has been playing at a high level for several years now and have been playing in a lot of championships, so it’s a great test for us.” (WLWT)

