Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Take On The 49ers This Week

Cincinnati: Bengals Take On The 49ers This Week

Published on October 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the 49ers after a well needed rest.

The Bengals are 3-3 right now in their division.

Here’s what head coach Zac Taylor had to say.

“They’re a really good football team,” Taylor said about the 49ers at a press conference on Monday. “Whatever phase you want to talk about. Every little bit helps, they have a team that has been playing at a high level for several years now and have been playing in a lot of championships, so it’s a great test for us.” (WLWT)

Can I get a WHO DEY!!!

RELATED TAGS

49ers Bengals cincinnati on Take The This Week

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close