Little Black Tony Has Arrived…After Just Three Weeks? [LISTEN]

Congrats are in order for our very own Black Tony! He called off of work this morning after revealing that he has just become a brand new father. We could have planned a celebration had the pregnancy not been only three weeks long.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com