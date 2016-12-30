George Micheal’s death has become suddenly mysterious, because the autopsy was inconclusive as to cause of death.

Law enforcement says there will be further tests performed to pinpoint why Michael died on Christmas day, in his sleep. We were told earlier the medical examiner would perform toxicology tests.

Sources denied there was any evidence Michael OD’d, but it is interesting the autopsy showed no apparent reason why the singer passed.

Source TMZ

George Micheal – Autopsy Showed No Apparent Reason Why The He Passed was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Loverman Jerry Wade Posted December 30, 2016

