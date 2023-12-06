100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jackson’s First Ever Studio Recording Is Being Released

“One-derful Studios” in Chicago hosted Michael Jackson and his brothers’ first recording session on July 13, 1967. The session produced “Big Boy,” The Jackson Five’s first vocal recording.

Fifty-six years later, “Big Boy (One-derful Version)” is getting its first digital release. Fans can buy “Big Boy (One-derful Version)” as a limited-edition release starting Wednesday (December 7).

Music owner Record pool and Swedish blockchain-based music and royalty marketplace Anotherblock are collaborating on this release.

Fans can get the $25 “open edition” package containing Another block’s player-accessible “Big Boy (One-derful Version),” master tape and agreement photos, downloadable song stems, and a digital vinyl B-side featuring “Michael the Lover” and “My Girl” and their stems.

The $100 “limited edition” includes everything in the open edition, new artwork, plus nine more tracks from the 1967 Steeltown sessions: Big Boy (Steeltown Version),” We Don’t Have to Be Over 21 (To Fall in Love),” You’ve Changed, “Tracks of My Tears,” “Lonely Heart,” “Saturday Night at the Movies,” “Stormy Monday,” and “Under the Boardwalk.”

The Anotherblock site will sell these packages internationally for 48 hours starting Wednesday at 12:00 ET.