Cardi B: Announces Relationship Status: “Been Single for a Minute”

Published on December 11, 2023

Cardi B revealed on Sunday (December 10) that she had been single for a time in a candid Instagram live session.
The Grammy-winning performer, who married rapper Offset in 2017, told fans they’re over.
Cardi B seemed hesitant about how to break the news during the live session. She said fans may have seen her Instagram stories, where she played music that eluded her current emotional state.

“I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I don’t know, I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning, and yeah, I am excited,” she shared. Blueface accused Chrisean of sleeping with Offset, something they both deny.
  • Do you think Offset cheated, or did the couple outgrow each other?

