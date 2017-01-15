The Real Scoop
Home > The Real Scoop

Time Magazine Named Donald Trump Person Of The Year!!!

3 hours ago

Ms Ebony J
Leave a comment

President-elect Donald Trump is preparing for his  big move to the white house. Facebook is talking,churches are talking, an the media is still talking.

#RealTalkwMsEbonyJ:  Trump’s campaign made the entire world take notice. Which is most likely why he has been selected as TIME’s 2016 Person of the Year.

What are your thoughts?

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Friday & Saturday’s 7pm-12am & Sunday 3-7pm on RnB Cincy 

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyJ

#RealTalkwMsEbonyJ , Person of The Year 2016 , trump campagin

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Time Magazine Named Donald Trump Person Of The Year!!!

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest