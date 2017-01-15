Time Magazine Named Donald Trump Person Of The Year!!!

President-elect Donald Trump is preparing for his big move to the white house. Facebook is talking,churches are talking, an the media is still talking.

#RealTalkwMsEbonyJ: Trump’s campaign made the entire world take notice. Which is most likely why he has been selected as TIME’s 2016 Person of the Year.

What are your thoughts?

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Friday & Saturday’s 7pm-12am & Sunday 3-7pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyJ

Also On 100.3: