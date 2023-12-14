100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Oprah Confirms She Used Weight-Loss Medication

Oprah Winfrey, who has been noticeably thinner, has revealed it’s due to weight loss medicine.

She said, “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage, not yo-yo-ing.”

Oprah added, “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.”

“After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends,” she says. “I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years.” Now, she says, “I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way.”

She didn’t specify which drug she was using.

What do you think of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs?