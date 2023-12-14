Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Oprah: Confirms She Used Weight-Loss Medication

Oprah: Confirms She Used Weight-Loss Medication

Published on December 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Oprah Confirms She Used Weight-Loss Medication
Oprah Winfrey, who has been noticeably thinner, has revealed it’s due to weight loss medicine.
She said, “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage, not yo-yo-ing.”
Oprah added, “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.”

“After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends,” she says. “I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years.”

Now, she says, “I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way.”

She didn’t specify which drug she was using.
What do you think of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs?

RELATED TAGS

Confirms Oprah She Used weight loss

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close