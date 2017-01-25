Paris Jackson – my dad was murdered and there were a lot of people who wanted him dead.

Paris is on the cover of the latest Rolling Stone and said all signs point to murder –

She said it was a setup.

Without saying it, she insinuates Dr. Conrad Murray was a patsy for someone who wanted her dad dead. She says Dr. Murray caused Michael’s dependency on Propofol, despite the fact that Jackson had been abusing the drug long before Dr. Murray entered the picture.

She says her dad would tell her people were out to get him,

Source TMZ

