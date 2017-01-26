New Edition Big Success – They Must Choose To Put Their Differences Behind Them – Part 3 Tonight

The New Edition Story tonight 9pm on BET –

CAST: Algee Smith as Ralph Tresvant, Woody McClain as Bobby Brown, Bryshere Gray as Michael Bivins, Elijah Kelley as Ricky Bell, Keith Powers as Ronnie DeVoe, Luke James as the sixth member Johnny Gill, Wood Harris as the group’s manager Brooke Payne, and Michael Rapaport as the group’s second manager Gary.

Source Heavy.com

Also On 100.3: