‘Wonka’ Wins At The Box Office

The new Wonka movie turned out to be the golden ticket at the box office this weekend.
The remake took the #1 spot with $39 million in its opening weekend.
The film opened internationally last week and has already brought in $150 million globally.
Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes finished second with $6.1 million, followed by The Boy and the Heron with $5.1 million.
Godzilla Minus One ($4.8 million) and Trolls Band Together ($4 million) rounded out the top five.
- Have you seen Wonka?
- How does it compare to the previous Willy Wonka movies?
