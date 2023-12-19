‘Wonka’ Wins At The Box Office

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The new Wonka movie turned out to be the golden ticket at the box office this weekend.

The remake took the #1 spot with $39 million in its opening weekend.

The film opened internationally last week and has already brought in $150 million globally.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes finished second with $6.1 million, followed by The Boy and the Heron with $5.1 million.

Godzilla Minus One ($4.8 million) and Trolls Band Together ($4 million) rounded out the top five.