'Wonka' Wins At The Box Office

Published on December 19, 2023

The new Wonka movie turned out to be the golden ticket at the box office this weekend.

The remake took the #1 spot with $39 million in its opening weekend.

 

 

The film opened internationally last week and has already brought in $150 million globally.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes finished second with $6.1 million, followed by The Boy and the Heron with $5.1 million.

Godzilla Minus One ($4.8 million) and Trolls Band Together ($4 million) rounded out the top five.

 

  • Have you seen Wonka? 
  • How does it compare to the previous Willy Wonka movies?

