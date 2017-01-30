Features
One Nation Of Islam Member Says Medical Marijuana Is Turning Black Men Gay

Watch.

18 hours ago

Million Man March Holds 20th Anniversary March In D.C.

Source: Allison Shelley / Getty


If it’s not one thing, it’s another when it comes to men of color and their sexuality.

For millennia, there have been studies trying to determine the “cause” of homosexuality, especially regarding Black men. Certain religious groups throughout history have traditionally been against homosexuality and discover new alleged causes for it everyday.

Bossip reports that Dr. Wesley Muhammad, one of Minister Louis Farrakhan’s most trusted associates, just delivered a speech on the effects of government-issued marijuana and its link to homosexuality in Black men. He says the government has infused the newer higher potency weed with a chemical that only affects Black men and claims it blocks off their testosterone.

This is not the first time the NOI caused controversy with their beliefs. Just last year, the group’s leader, Minister Louis Farrakhan, came under fire for saying that although he’s not for Trump, he “likes what I’m looking at.”

Check out the unorthodox message above.

