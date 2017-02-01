Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll Who Tried To Come For His Daughter

Kirk Franklin doesn’t play when it comes to God or his family.

The legendary gospel singer proved as much this week after a Twitter troll attempted to threaten his daughter. The drama started with Franklin venting his frustration about Donald Trump‘s outrageous Muslim ban:

I am a Christian who would rather sit at the table with a Muslim brother than ban him from a home that wasn't originally mine… — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) January 28, 2017

One troll replied to Franklin, saying, “I trust u’ll be leaving ur doors unlocked tonight. Oh & ur brothers want to know if u have a daughter.” Then, all hell broke loose.

Franklin tweeted back, and deleted, “Yes I have a daughter and the ability to protect her. Please come so I can have a reason to introduce you to it in Jesus name.”

LEAVE MY CHILD ALONE. That's all I'm gone say bro. — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) February 1, 2017

After realizing that social media actually thrived off of his pettiness, the gospel star took to Twitter again, this time to apologize for his Plies-like behavior, tweeting:

You come for someone's child in the name of your own self righteous and expect people to follow that type of God? My heart is broken… — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) February 1, 2017

I'm a proud, crazy, non weak no punk Christian That wish a….. God Bess. #daddysgirl — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) February 1, 2017

My apologies twitter…I'm thousands of miles away from home and I'm trying to protect my baby.. — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) February 1, 2017

All’s fair in love and gospel.