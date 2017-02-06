Two men were arrested this week after having sex on a display bed at a Bed Bath & Beyond in New Jersey while the store was open.
According to The Record — a newspaper in Woodland Park, New Jersey — the 28-year-old men each face several charges including lewdness after the Monday incident.
A Bed Bath & Beyond employee saw the men “engaged in a sex act” and called police, according to The Record. The identities of the suspects has not been revealed because at least one of them was found to be infected with scabies, meaning their identities are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Continue reading Men arrested after having sex on display bed at Bed Bath & Beyond
The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time
Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!