Can You Guess What The Best Rap Song Of 2023 Is?????

CLOSE
Sexyy Red Reacts To ‘SkeeYee’ Being Crowned Best Rap Song Of 2023
Sexyy Red has collected one more accolade to wrap up her breakout year.
This week Rolling Stone revealed their picks for the best rap songs of the year, and they gave the top spot to Sexyy’s “SkeeYee.”
“Her conversational delivery and almost whiny trills make her exciting flow feel casual,” Rolling Stone wrote in praise of the single.
“Tay Keith’s production is nostalgic for the simpler times of T-Mobile Sidekicks and physical mixtapes with its sinister piano loop, spacious bass, and piercing high hats. ‘SkeeYee’ spread like a
contagious laugh, so silly that it’s extraordinary,” the article continues.
- What is your favorite rap song of 2023?
More from 100.3
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To Rising Electropop Songstress
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Ohio Issue 2: Recreational Marijuana Officially On November Ballot
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home