Can You Guess What The Best Rap Song Of 2023 Is?????

Published on December 22, 2023

Sexyy Red Reacts To ‘SkeeYee’ Being Crowned Best Rap Song Of 2023
Sexyy Red has collected one more accolade to wrap up her breakout year.
This week Rolling Stone revealed their picks for the best rap songs of the year, and they gave the top spot to Sexyy’s “SkeeYee.”

“Her conversational delivery and almost whiny trills make her exciting flow feel casual,” Rolling Stone wrote in praise of the single.

“Tay Keith’s production is nostalgic for the simpler times of T-Mobile Sidekicks and physical mixtapes with its sinister piano loop, spacious bass, and piercing high hats. ‘SkeeYee’ spread like a
contagious laugh, so silly that it’s extraordinary,” the article continues.
  • What is your favorite rap song of 2023?

