U.S. Customs and Border Protection Finds Marijuana Camouflaged with Key Limes!

CNN) – Some key limes in Texas were a little more than what they looked like.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection found nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana camouflaged in a shipment of key limes.
The smuggled drugs were discovered in a tractor trailer coming into the U.S. from Mexico on Jan. 30.
Officers used a non-intrusive imaging system, along with the help of a canine team to locate the narcotics.
The street value is nearly $800
Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America
8 photos Launch gallery
Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America
1. Washington1 of 8
2. Oregon2 of 8
3. Colorado3 of 8
4. California4 of 8
5. Nevada5 of 8
6. Massachusetts6 of 8
7. District of Columbia7 of 8
8. Alaska8 of 8
comments – Add Yours