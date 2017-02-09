U.S. Customs and Border Protection Finds Marijuana Camouflaged with Key Limes!

CNN) – Some key limes in Texas were a little more than what they looked like.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection found nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana camouflaged in a shipment of key limes.

The smuggled drugs were discovered in a tractor trailer coming into the U.S. from Mexico on Jan. 30.

Officers used a non-intrusive imaging system, along with the help of a canine team to locate the narcotics.

The street value is nearly $800

