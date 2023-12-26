Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati’s 2024 Schedule Released

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The FC Cincinnati 2024 schedule has been released.

Via Fox19

FCC will host Messi and Inter Miami CF on July 6.

The July match will mark the second time Messi has come to TQL to face FCC.

The Orange and Blue’s run to defend the Supporters’ Shield starts on Feb. 25 with a home against Toronto FC.

FCC’s home and road game split is even with 17 games being played at TQL and 17 away from home.

The first Hell is Real match of the season is scheduled for May 11. FCC will travel to Lower.com Field to take on the Columbus Crew.

FCC will host their in-state rival on Sept. 14.