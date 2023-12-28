Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Mary J Blige: Reaches No.1 On The Charts [VIDEO]

Mary J Blige: Reaches No.1 On The Charts

Published on December 28, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mary J Blige Reaches No.1 On The Charts
Mary J. Blige’s new song ‘Still Believe in Love’ is a hit.

The song has reached No.1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart.
Billboard states that thanks to this song, she now has had eight songs on the chart.
She also now has the third-most No. 1s among female artists in the chart’s history.
In front of her are Toni Braxton and Alicia Keys.
  • What has been Mary J Blige’s best album?

RELATED TAGS

Mary J. Blige Number 1

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close