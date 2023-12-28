Mary J Blige: Reaches No.1 On The Charts [VIDEO]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J Blige Reaches No.1 On The Charts

Mary J. Blige’s new song ‘Still Believe in Love’ is a hit.

The song has reached No.1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart.

Billboard states that thanks to this song, she now has had eight songs on the chart.

She also now has the third-most No. 1s among female artists in the chart’s history.

In front of her are Toni Braxton and Alicia Keys.