Mary J Blige: Reaches No.1 On The Charts [VIDEO]

Mary J Blige Reaches No.1 On The Charts
Mary J. Blige’s new song ‘Still Believe in Love’ is a hit.
The song has reached No.1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart.
Billboard states that thanks to this song, she now has had eight songs on the chart.
She also now has the third-most No. 1s among female artists in the chart’s history.
In front of her are Toni Braxton and Alicia Keys.
- What has been Mary J Blige’s best album?
