CeeLo Green Writes Beyonce a Love Song [VIDEO]

CeeLo Green blew out minds when he showed up at the 59th annual Grammy Awards as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson but now he’s got us agreeing with newest affirmation to Beyonce called “Jay-Z’s Girl”
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @rnbcincy
Yes CeeLo, we mean Gnarly, was bold enough to release a new song about everybody’s crush Beyonce! The song is not only a nod to the queen B but also samples the old 80s hit “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield. We’re pretty sure Jay-Z found the humor in this just like us but would you be offended if you were Hova?
Take a look at the video:
Be sure to catch the teaser to Gnarley’s previous release at the end of the video entitled “F&*k Me I’m Famous”
The 59th Grammy Awards Red Carpet Fashion
23 photos Launch gallery
The 59th Grammy Awards Red Carpet Fashion
1. The CartersSource:Getty 1 of 23
2. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. Remy Ma & Fat JoeSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. Jason DeruloSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. TinacheSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. Rick Ross & Lil YahtySource:Getty 6 of 23
7. JidennaSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. Paris JacksonSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. DesiignerSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. Gnarly Davidson aka Cee Lo GreenSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. George ClintonSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty 12 of 23
13. French MontanaSource:Getty 13 of 23
14. Joy VillaSource:Getty 14 of 23
15. Joy VillaSource:Getty 15 of 23
16. Chrissy Teigen & John LegendSource:Getty 16 of 23
17. DJ KhaledSource:Getty 17 of 23
18. Andra DaySource:Getty 18 of 23
19. Lady GagaSource:Getty 19 of 23
20. Katy PerrySource:Getty 20 of 23
21. Morris DaySource:Getty 21 of 23
22. RihannaSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. SolangeSource:Getty 23 of 23
comments – Add Yours