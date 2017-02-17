Features
One Man Shows How Far He’ll Go To Sue Walmart

And he even went viral.

6 hours ago

Alea Jo
It seems everyone has their way of trying to play the system, especially if a nice check could be involved. One Texas man standing below a Walmart sign is taking things a step further.

Social media reacted when a photo surfaced on Facebook of Manuel Garcia standing below an unstable “P” in the “Pharmacy Drive” sign at Walmart. The man apparently hopes the “P” will drop on his head, so he’ll have plenty reason to sue the large corporation. How long is he willing to wait? Allegedly four hours.

Since then, the photo has received 19,000 and over 45,000 shares. Garcia even returned the next day, wearing a different shirt, to continue his pursuit of a lawsuit.

Ingenious. But, would you go this far to get a check from the big corporation?

