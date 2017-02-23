Why Minorities Are Getting Locked Out Of The Legal Marijuana Industry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

The legal marijuana industry is booming- but minorities are being cut out of the profits. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview with Arika Piece, on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 100.3: