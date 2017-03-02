National
Texas Walmart Employee Films Racist Customer Insulting Her [VIDEO]

21 hours ago

Alea Jo
The man later called that same Walmart location to cancel his follow-up appointment.  Supervisors had already assigned employees to watch out for him in case he had returned.

 

A woman who posted a Facebook video of a man telling a Texas Walmart worker to “go to your own countries” is demanding the retailer do more to protect its employees.

Liz Colunga told The Huffington Post that her friend of 10 years, whom she’d only identified as Adela, was working at the Walmart vision center in Irving, Texas, last week when a man berated her for appearing to be an immigrant.

“It is important that we speak up and share these kind of experiences because only then will our allies know this kind of hate is real,” Colunga wrote in the caption for the video, which has garnered almost 70,000 views and has been shared more than 800 times.

“Had [Adela] not told me, nobody would have known that she had went through that stuff,” Colunga told HuffPost.

In the video, a man complains about taxes and foreigners, before telling Adela to “fix” her own country.

Adela, who spoke with the Dallas Morning News on the condition that they would only use her first name, told the newspaper that she emigrated from El Salvador and had been a U.S. citizen for 20 years.

She said that the man in the video below couldn’t see well with the glasses he had just picked up from the vision center. When Adela referred him to a doctor, she said he requested to see a white employee instead.

Adela told him “you’re being racist” and went to get her supervisor, who was busy on the phone, the newspaper reported. She began filming once the man started insulting a black woman in an electric wheelchair, calling her fat and obese, and claiming that he pays her medical bills.

 

READ MORE: HuffingtonPost.com

Article Courtesy of Facebook and The Huffington Post

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, Facebook, and The Huffington Post

Photos