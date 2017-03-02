Texas Walmart Employee Films Racist Customer Insulting Her [VIDEO]

A woman who posted a Facebook video of a man telling a Texas Walmart worker to “go to your own countries” is demanding the retailer do more to protect its employees.

Liz Colunga told The Huffington Post that her friend of 10 years, whom she’d only identified as Adela, was working at the Walmart vision center in Irving, Texas, last week when a man berated her for appearing to be an immigrant.

“It is important that we speak up and share these kind of experiences because only then will our allies know this kind of hate is real,” Colunga wrote in the caption for the video, which has garnered almost 70,000 views and has been shared more than 800 times.

“Had [Adela] not told me, nobody would have known that she had went through that stuff,” Colunga told HuffPost.

In the video, a man complains about taxes and foreigners, before telling Adela to “fix” her own country.

She said that the man in the video below couldn’t see well with the glasses he had just picked up from the vision center. When Adela referred him to a doctor, she said he requested to see a white employee instead.

Adela told him “you’re being racist” and went to get her supervisor, who was busy on the phone, the newspaper reported. She began filming once the man started insulting a black woman in an electric wheelchair, calling her fat and obese, and claiming that he pays her medical bills.

