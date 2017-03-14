What Went Down When 37 Irish Politicians Shared Their Thoughts On Yoncé

Photo by

National
Home > National

What Went Down When 37 Irish Politicians Shared Their Thoughts On Yoncé

She's got the whole world in her hands.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

The Daily Edge, an Irish publication focused on news and entertainment, curated a perfect social experiment when reporter Amy O’Connor emailed a specific set of questions to all 158 members of the Irish Parliament.

  1. Do you like Beyoncé?
  2. If you answered YES, what is your favourite Beyoncé song?
  3. If you answered NO, why don’t you like Beyoncé?

What she got in return were 37 responses, not quite half, just but enough to reveal that our Irish brothers and sisters have a special place in their heart for Houston’s very own.

Out of all the answers, parliament member Jonathan O’Brien‘s response took it all the way home. “I am a republican, but Beyonce is the only queen I have time for. Of course I like Beyonce,” he wrote.

“Enda Kenny really is a good for nothin’ type of brother,” O’Brien concluded, quoting directly from Destiny Child’s smash hit “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

Like O’Brien, most exhibited peak levels of fandom. Take Declan Breahnach for instance. He’s also a member of Ireland’s Republican Party.

Jan O’Sullivan, a Labour Party member, said she enjoys dancing to “7/11” with her granddaughter.

Josepha Madigan, a member of Ireland’s democratic political party, said her favorite Beyoncé song is “Listen.”

From her twitter feed, we’re not surprised.

What’s his favorite jam? “Daddy Lessons.”

Of course there were some who were indifferent, and others who couldn’t name one Beyoncé song (we are judging you by the way).

Not everyone fancied Beyoncé. One took the time to critique her alleged business practices.

“I’d like her a lot better if she paid the Sri Lanka women who sew her clothing line a decent wage while she enjoys a personal wealth of over a quarter of a billion dollars,” parliament member Pat Buckley wrote.

But the majority of the poll concluded what we already knew: folks love Queen Bey and will continue to stan for her continued glow-up.

SOURCE: The Daily Edge

SEE ALSO:

Ring The Alarm: You’ll Have To Wait Until 2018 To See Beyoncé At Coachella

Beyoncé Announces Pregnancy On Instagram

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

6 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

Continue reading Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

Beyonce Knowles , Irish Parliment

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos