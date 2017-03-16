Cincy
Home > Cincy

Walnut Hills Meeting Tonight to Discuss Alternatives to Closed Kroger

Written By: Chad Ashmore

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

A meeting is planned for tonight to discuss grocery options now that the Walnut Hills Kroger is closed.

Black Lives Matter Cincinnati is holding a “Food Justice Forum”, where they plan to start the conversation of preventing Walnut Hills from becoming a food desert. It takes place at 6pm at the Bush Recreation Center.

The Walnut HIlls Kroger closed its doors, last week, just as the new Corryville Kroger just opened two miles from the neighborhood.

Kenyon Martin Blasts Former NBA Coach about His New Book
President Obama Commutes Sentence of Local Man
Breaking: Judge Declares Mistrial in Ray Tensing Case

Empower Me Expo 2016

11 photos Launch gallery

Empower Me Expo 2016

Continue reading Walnut Hills Meeting Tonight to Discuss Alternatives to Closed Kroger

Empower Me Expo 2016

R&B Cincy

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @rnbcincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

kroger , walnut hills

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos