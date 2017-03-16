A meeting is planned for tonight to discuss grocery options now that the Walnut Hills Kroger is closed.

Black Lives Matter Cincinnati is holding a “Food Justice Forum”, where they plan to start the conversation of preventing Walnut Hills from becoming a food desert. It takes place at 6pm at the Bush Recreation Center.

The Walnut HIlls Kroger closed its doors, last week, just as the new Corryville Kroger just opened two miles from the neighborhood.

Kenyon Martin Blasts Former NBA Coach about His New Book

President Obama Commutes Sentence of Local Man

Breaking: Judge Declares Mistrial in Ray Tensing Case

Empower Me Expo 2016 11 photos Launch gallery Empower Me Expo 2016 1. 14694839670737 Source:Radio One 1 of 11 2. 14694844561406 Source:Radio One 2 of 11 3. 14694844645618 Source:Radio One 3 of 11 4. 14694844703918 Source:Radio One 4 of 11 5. 14694844764255 Source:Radio One 5 of 11 6. 14694845554222 Source:Radio One 6 of 11 7. 14694845846502 Source:Radio One 7 of 11 8. 14694846243249 Source:Radio One 8 of 11 9. 14694846648812 Source:Radio One 9 of 11 10. 14694847145367 Source:Radio One 10 of 11 11. Empower Me Expo 2016 Source:Radio One 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Walnut Hills Meeting Tonight to Discuss Alternatives to Closed Kroger Empower Me Expo 2016

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @rnbcincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE