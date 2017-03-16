Walnut Hills Meeting Tonight to Discuss Alternatives to Closed Kroger

A meeting is planned for tonight to discuss grocery options now that the Walnut Hills Kroger is closed.
Black Lives Matter Cincinnati is holding a “Food Justice Forum”, where they plan to start the conversation of preventing Walnut Hills from becoming a food desert. It takes place at 6pm at the Bush Recreation Center.
The Walnut HIlls Kroger closed its doors, last week, just as the new Corryville Kroger just opened two miles from the neighborhood.
