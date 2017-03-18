CLOSE
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59

Her son confirmed the sad news.

LOS ANGELES, CA-FEBRUARY 12, 2015: YouTube cooking sensation Felicia O'Dell protects herself from gr

Source: Mel Melcon / Getty

YouTube celebrity chef Felicia O’Dell, known affectionately to her fans as “Auntie Fee,” has tragically passed away at the young age of 59 after being taken off life support on Friday night.

O’Dell was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after suffering from chest pains in her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, it was there that she suffered a massive heart attack. She had been on life support since.

Her son, Tavis Hunter, shared the sad news of his mother’s passing on Facebook.

O’Dell went viral in 2014 after posting her cheap and quick kitchen recipes including “good ass chicken” and “sweet treats for the kids.” She went on to appear on talk shows, tv programs, and even made a guest appearance in Barbershop 3.

Her family is in our thoughts during this difficult time.

SOURCE: TMZ

 

Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59 was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
