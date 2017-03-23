Entertainment
Beyoncé Grants Dying Wish Of Terminally Ill Teenage Girl

Such a beautiful moment.

Beyoncé caught wind of a terminally ill fan amongst her BeyHive and granted the teen’s dying wish.

Ebony Banks of Houston has been diagnosed with a rare form of stage four cancer, but despite her ongoing health issues and spending most of her senior year of high school in the hospital, she managed to graduate early. According to Bossip, she really wanted to meet Beyoncé before passing away, so her friends and family started a social media campaign to get the superstar’s attention. “As Ebony’s nickname is ‘Ebob’ amongst her friends, her classmates got #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE trending on social media in hopes of making their friend’s wish to get a meetup with Beyoncé come true,” Bossip reports.

Well, their campaign worked! A pregnant Beyoncé granted the beautiful teen’s wish and was all smiles as they spoke on FaceTime. See the video below. We’re keeping Ebony in our prayers.

Photos