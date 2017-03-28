Features
Home > Features

Rachel Dolezal Doesn’t Identify As African American…

Watch her explanation.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Rachel Dolezal

Source: Google / Getty


Once again, Rachel Dolezal‘s racial politics are up for question as she promotes her new memoir In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World. She made a stop at NBC’s The Today Show, where she clarified that she claims “Black,” not “African-American.”

When Savannah Guthrie asked Dolezal about her belief that she’s apart of the African American community despite being born to White parents, Dolezal insisted, “I don’t identify as African American, I identify as Black.” She further said, “I am part of the Pan-African diaspora and I definitely feel like in America, even though race is a social construct and we’ve acknowledged this in academia and in science there still is a line drawn in the sand. There’s still our sides. Politically, there’s a Black side and a White side and I stand unapologetically on the Black side.”

Dolezal also talked about her recent name change, saying, “I really felt like I needed to change my legal name in order to be seen for my qualifications and experience rather than just seen for the tabloid publicity that I got in 2015.” She elaborated, “When applying for a job, people were just seeing ‘Rachel Dolezal’ and not paying attention to the wide ranging experience and qualifications that I do have.” You can watch a clip from her interview below.

Rachel Dolezal

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Rachel Dolezal Doesn’t Identify As African American…

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 days ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 week ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos