Mick Jagger: Producing James Brown Documentary

Jagger Producing James Brown Documentary
Mick Jagger is one of the executive producers behind an upcoming two-part documentary on the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.
“James Brown: Say it Loud” also features executive producers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter from the Roots.
The project will delve into the life, career and legacy of Brown, featuring exclusive interviews and previously unseen archival footage.
In a preview, Jagger says, “He was brilliant. He took all these influences and combined them and then he created, almost singlehandedly, this other groove.”
“James Brown: Say it Loud” airs Monday, February 19, and Tuesday, February 20, at 8 p.m. on A&E.
