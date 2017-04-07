Features
That Time Donald Trump Urged Barack Obama Not To Attack Syria Back In 2013

This is just like the Twilight Zone.

Donald Trump has done it this time, and the American people are not happy.

The country is in panic mode after the POTUS ordered missile attack on Syria — he authorized the launch of more than 50 Tomahawk missiles from U.S. Navy ships Thursday night that targeted Syrian military sites, which Syria said killed six people. It was in response to chemical weapons attacks on civilians in Syria blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The irony of the dangerous order is that back in 2013, Trump took to Twitter to urge President Barack Obama not to attack the country, tweeting:

In true Trump fashion, he didn’t stop there. He continued:

The cautionary advice leads many to doubt how much Trump is behind the action in Syria and whether he plans to go to Congress to get approval. The chemical attacks on Syria are a far cry from the President’s statements on Wednesday, saying that the video of children suffering from the chemical attack has “changed very much” his view of Syria and Assad.

Welp, his views must’ve changed again, overnight. #StayWoke.

Photos