Bill Cosby’s Children Books Being Snatched From Shelves

Bill Cosby’s “Little Bill” book series, may be coming off the shelves at some schools. The American Library Association says Bill Cosby’s books are among the top books people want removed from libraries! Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women over the course of decades. His trial starts in June.

source: 24/7 newssource

