Cincinnati: The Bengals Hire New Offensive Coordinator

Man that didn’t take long the Bengals hired a new Offensive Coordinator.

Dan Pitcher, who was Cincinnati’s quarterback coach, will become the Bengals’ new OC,

The news of Pitcher’s promotion comes on the same day that Cincinnati’s former offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan, was officially named the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Fox19

Head Coach Zac Taylor said:

“I’m excited for Dan and his opportunity to increase his role on our staff,” . “He has excelled in his job of helping develop our quarterbacks over the past five years. He has been a top contributor to our scheme and that role will now increase. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow in this new position.”

Dan Pitcher was excited he said:

“I couldn’t be more excited and energized by this opportunity,” said Pitcher. “I love this organization and am so grateful to Mike Brown, the Brown and Blackburn families, Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor. That they see me fit for this responsibility means the world to me, and I will work tirelessly to provide every ounce of value I can to this team. My wife Marissa, son Oliver and I love that we get to continue our journey in this great city. Who Dey!”