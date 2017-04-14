Black High School Student Assaulted By Resource Officer

A 14-year-old Black Pittsburgh high school student had his teeth knocked out by a school resource officer last Monday (April 3), WPXI reports.
The incident occurred following the alleged stealing of a cell phone, which sparked a “verbal altercation” leading up to the event.
“This is a 14-year-old child,” Todd Hollis, attorney, said during a news conference held on April 5. “This is not a grown man. This is a school, where we send our kids.”
But although the incident is said to be reflective of Woodland Hills High School’s character according to the boy’s parents—who also said the principal, Kevin Murray, was in the room when their son entered his office with the officer—Phil DiLucente, the principal’s attorney, said otherwise.
“He wasn’t involved in the altercation whatsoever,” he told the news outlet. “He knew nothing about the incident occurring until after the fact. So to even put him in this light I think is misleading, and I think it’s wrong and I think it’s incorrect.”
Woodland Hills School District superintendent Alan Johnson released a statement saying they were investigating.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Murray was reinstated as principal in January after being accused of threatening to punch a 14-year-old student last year.
“We are a school district that prides itself on never giving up on a student,” Johnson said. “We believe — and believe strongly — in second, third and fourth chances. Mr. Murray also deserves a second chance and the Woodland Hills School District is going to offer him that.”
From Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
“He added that Mr. Murray’s behavior was ‘regrettable and unacceptable’ but also ‘totally out of character.’
Mr. Murray, who is in his second year as principal of the high school, has been on paid leave since Nov. 30, when an audio recording surfaced of him threatening to punch a student and telling him he would ‘knock his … teeth down his throat’ during an incident in April. Later, Mr. Murray told the student that if the matter were to go to court, his word would be believed over the student’s ‘every time.’
Confidential disciplinary action has been taken against Mr. Murray, Mr. Johnson said.”
SOURCE: WPXI, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37