Lost Files: Prince and Lenny Kravitz Perform ‘American Woman’

In celebration of Prince we’ve dug up some lost files from his Rave Un2 concert where he performed ‘American Womean’ with Lenny Kravitz. The epitome of sexual chocolate!
RELATED STORIES
Prince’s Close Friend Billy Sparks Reflects on Purple Rain and Their Friendship
QUIZ: How Big of A Prince Fan Are You?
Prince’s Ex Releasing A Book About Him
Blue Ivy Pays Homage to Prince in Gucci! Get the Look Here
Tamron Hall Questions Whether She Missed Signs Of Prince’s Substance Abuse
Farewell To An Icon: Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
20 photos Launch gallery
Farewell To An Icon: Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
1. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 1 of 20
2. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 2 of 20
3. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 3 of 20
4. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 6 of 20
7. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 8 of 20
9. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 9 of 20
10. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 10 of 20
11. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 11 of 20
12. Prince 1958-2016Source:Prince 1958-2016 12 of 20
13. GettySource:Prince 1958-2016 13 of 20
14. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 15 of 20
16. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 16 of 20
17. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 17 of 20
18. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 19 of 20
20. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours