Anthony Anderson: Sent To The Emergency Room

Published on February 2, 2024

Anthony Anderson Sent to the Emergency Room
Anthony Anderson is ok after spending the night in the emergency room following an on-set fight in which he suffered minor injuries.
According to Anthony’s recollection of the incident on Instagram, a “movie fight gone wrong” featured him, two goons, and a chair.

“Who needs a stuntman? Me, that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be,” said Anderson on Instagram.
Besides a deep bruise on his back, Anthony was ok.
  • What wild incident sent you to the hospital?

