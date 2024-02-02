100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Anthony Anderson Sent to the Emergency Room

Anthony Anderson is ok after spending the night in the emergency room following an on-set fight in which he suffered minor injuries.

According to Anthony’s recollection of the incident on Instagram, a “movie fight gone wrong” featured him, two goons, and a chair.

“Who needs a stuntman? Me, that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be,” said Anderson on Instagram.

Besides a deep bruise on his back, Anthony was ok.