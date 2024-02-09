100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Killer Mike Says He Had A ‘Long Talk With God’ After Grammys Arrest

Killer Mike, real name Michael Render, was arrested at the Grammys after winning Best Rap Album for Michael, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song for “Scientists & Engineers.” In his first interview since the incident, he opened up about his feelings.

“You’ll find yourself in a position where it’s just you and God. And I took a couple hours, man. I was just by myself, and I was just thankful I took time to thank God and to say, ‘I appreciate the blessings you’ve given me,’ said Mike.

He continued saying, “And I was glad that I had used those three hours to be thankful to God and to be calm and to meditate. Because the very next morning, I got a call that my child, after being on the list for three years, finally got his kidney. And I can just truly tell you that God is real.”