HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Flirts With The Dark Side For Her Birthday

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Reality TV star Blac Chyna was spotted out and about in Miami Florida with hairstylist Kellon Deryck this week showing off her post-baby curves. They were on their way to a photo shoot and to hang out with friends on a party yacht.

The mother of two sported a sexy black Zimmerman dress that featured a deep plunge and a laced top, while the sheer sleeves showed off a dotted design. Chyna also had on a pair of black platform Versace heels that suited her for the festivities.

Chyna, aka Angela Renee White, is definitely busy these days taking care of her five-month old daughter, Dream while building her career. Nevertheless, she keeps the eye-catching outfits coming!

Beauties, take our poll and let us know if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.


