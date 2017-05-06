White House Chief Usher Angella Reid Loses Job

White House Chief Usher Angella Reid — who was the first woman and second African American to hold the position — has been fired, reports The Washington Post.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Angella Reid's dismissal. https://t.co/VJFViRJbZK — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 5, 2017

From The Washington Post:

When the White House residence staff arrived at work Friday morning, they were told that Reid was no longer employed, according to someone with knowledge of the dismissal. A White House official confirmed that Reid is no longer working at the White House.

Reached by phone, Reid declined to comment, saying only, “I think it’s best if the White House explains.”

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that Reid’s dismissal came as a casualty of the transition from the Barack Obama to President Donald Trump administration, reports CNN.

SOURCE: The Washington Post, CNN

SEE ALSO:

Congrats! Black Woman Is First Female White House Chief Usher

Black HUD Official Who Blasted Trump Loses Job