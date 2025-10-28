Listen Live
Cincy
Buy Black 513

Buy Black Cincinnati Updated 2025

Black Americans have over a trillion dollars in spending power. The impact of Black buying power cannot be understated! 100.3 R&B Cincy, 101.1 The WIZ, and 1230 The Buzz encourage you to Buy Black—not just one day, but every day!

Welcome to our Buy Black 513 page where you can view an interactive directory of black businesses based right here in Cincinnati!

If you’re a black business owner and would like to be featured, click the green add button below.

Spread the word and let’s Buy Black 513!

