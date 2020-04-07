10 Black Self-Made Beauty Bosses

CLOSE
Black women have been forging their own lanes in the beauty, skincare and cosmetics industry for years and been collecting coins as beauty bosses. Black owned brands have been making bank for decades and making waves across the nation from their eyeshadow palette collabs to being the editor-at-large for top fashion and beauty magazines. 

With so many outlets throwing around the term “self-made, we decided to shine the spotlight on melanated, self-made Black queens who are taking over the kingdom of the beauty industry.

1. B. Simone

B. Simone Source:Getty

Newly dubbed as “The Manifest Queen,” B. Simone has shown no signs of slowing up in the beauty industry. The hilarious and beautiful beauty influencer and Wild N’ Out cast member has recently released a book, “Baby Girl, Manifest The Life You Want,” and seen boo’d up in DaBaby’s new music video, “Find My Way.” Talk about securing the bag, sis!

2. Makeup Shayla 

Makeup Shayla  Source:Getty

Makeup Shayla’s content is cute and consistent, just what you need on your timeline! She also switches it up from time to time with home workouts, photoshoots with bae and keto diet hacks!

3. Jackie Aina

Jackie Aina Source:Getty

Jackie is the Issa Rae of beauty blogging – she’s the dope ass best friend we all wish we had while serving absolute slayage at all times. Her honest feedback and tea spilling will have you holding your sides and knowing the truth behind every brand she reviews. If you have the time, take a peek at her Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette collaboration to get the look!

4. Patricia Bright

Patricia Bright Source:Getty

I was first introduced to Patricia Bright by a friend who urged me to watch her Cardi B x Fashion Nova review on YouTube before I spent my own hard earned coin. After falling in love with her wit and charisma, she instantly became one of my favorites and will become one of yours after watching one of her makeup reviews. Take a listen to her podcast, “Caught Off Guard,” as well!

5. Maya Allen

Maya Allen Source:Getty

As the digital beauty editor of Marie Claire, Maya Allen steps up to the ‘gram to show her audience what real beauty content looks like. From her signature red lip to travel shots in Indonesia, this Howard University graduate gives us Black, bold and beautiful at all times!

6. Wuzzam Supa

Wuzzam Supa Source:Getty

Ever heard of Crayon Case Cosmetics? Supa Cent made $1.3M in less than an hour after the launch of her iconic eyeshadow palette, which is the true definition of a self-made millionaire! Kylie Jenner, who?

7. Kahlana Barfield Brown

Kahlana Barfield Brown Source:Getty

This woman just exudes confidence and Black beauty, but that makes sense for the former Fashion & Beauty editor-at-large for InStyle Magazine. This style icon and beauty aficionado has been deemed as a fashion and beauty expert, Kahlana takes to her YouTube channel to put together dope fashion pieces and beauty lewks and recently gave her cosign to Beauty Blender’s New Bounce Concealer.

8. Jame Jackson

Jame Jackson Source:Getty

Founder of TheBlondeMisfit.com and The Blonde Misfit Podcast, Jame Jackson’s words of wisdom beauty can be found all over Allure, Refinery 29, In The Know, The Business of Fashion and more! When she’s not on the mic or pushing her pen to the paper, you can catch her slaying on her YouTube channel or Instagram feed for your newest signature Zoom meeting look.

9. Jesseca Dupart

Jesseca Dupart Source:Getty

CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products Jesseca “Da Real BB Judy” Duppart has proven herself to be a true Black girl beauty boss through the “miracle drop system,” and has even catered to the needs of children through her recent launch of Kaleidokids Products. You can grab some for bae with the Kaleidoscope Mens’ Collection! Did we mention that BB Judy is the author of a book, too?

10. Shalom Blac

Shalom Blac Source:Getty

As a burn survivor, beauty vlogger Shalom Blac offers her unique perspective to beauty and style on her YouTube as she demonstrates everything between an everyday soft glam to makeup wedding guest looks! Her videos will give you a sense of confidence and boost in yourself that you never knew you needed.

