10 Poppin’ Pics Of Zaya Wade Living Her Best Life

Posted February 11, 2020

2020 is the year of truth , happiness and freedom. And what better way to celebrate your love or your loved one them honoring them and encouraging them to be their full self. Dwyane Wade has always done so when it came to his children, but it wasn’t until recently that he publicly spoke out about his 12-year old child Zaya identifying as female.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the 38-year old retired NBA player opened about parenting Zaya and him and wife Gabrielle Union being proud allies” of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, “Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.”

And in true loving parent form, the Wade’s have been nothing short of supportive and caring for their child – both privately and publicly. So in honor of Zaya Wade living her truth, check these photos of the brave 12-year old living her best life.

1. Cute-eyyyyyyyy

Source:Instagram

2. Brotherly Love

Source:Instagram

3. Daddy’s Love

View this post on Instagram

💚❤️ Christmas Eve!

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Source:Instagram

4. Love

Source:Instagram

5. Squaddd

Source:Instagram

6. WERKKKK

Source:Instagram

7. Adorbs

Source:Instagram

8. Family Pride

Source:Instagram

9. Happy

Source:Instagram

10. Gang Gang

Source:Instagram
