15 Black Celebrity-Owned Businesses You Should Know About

Top 15 Black Celebrity Businesses
1. Tyler Perry – Tyler Perry Studios
One of the largest film studios in the U.S., Black-owned and built from the ground up, empowering hundreds of Black creatives.
2. Issa Rae – Hoorae Media / Sienna Naturals (Haircare)
Issa Rae is building an entertainment and beauty brand with a clear mission: elevate Black stories, Black beauty, and Black joy.
3. Oprah Winfrey – OWN Network / Harpo Productions
A cultural icon, Oprah transformed daytime television into a media empire centered around personal growth, spirituality, and Black storytelling.
4. LeBron James – SpringHill Company / Uninterrupted / Lobos 1707
LeBron’s media companies focus on empowerment and authentic storytelling, while his tequila brand Lobos 1707 is 100% minority-owned.
5. Jay-Z – Roc Nation / Armand de Brignac / Tidal
With a portfolio spanning sports, music, streaming, and luxury spirits, Jay-Z built an empire grounded in ownership and legacy.
6. Rihanna – Fenty Beauty / Savage X Fenty
A global game-changer in inclusive beauty and lingerie, Fenty redefined industry standards and made Rihanna a billionaire mogul.
7. Serena Williams – Serena Ventures / Will Perform
Serena’s investment firm backs diverse entrepreneurs, and her body care brand Will Perform focuses on recovery and wellness.
8. Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Ivy Park / Cécred Hair
From music and fashion to haircare, Beyoncé’s businesses are rooted in creativity, culture, and self-expression.
9. Pharrell Williams – Billionaire Boys Club / Joopiter / Humanrace Skincare
Pharrell fuses music, fashion, and skincare with intention, innovation, and wellness for all skin tones.
10. Michael B. Jordan – ObsidianWorks / The Lifted Project
11. Tracee Ellis Ross – Pattern Beauty
A love letter to textured hair, Pattern Beauty empowers people with curls, coils, and confidence.
12. 50 Cent – Sire Spirits (Branson Cognac & Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne)
50’s luxury liquor brands and power plays in television (via G-Unit Film & TV) show his unmatched business acumen.
13. Snoop Dogg – Death Row Records / Broadus Foods
From music to cereal, Snoop is rebranding legacy and building wealth through Black-owned distribution.
14. Venus Williams – EleVen by Venus / Happy Viking (plant-based nutrition)
Venus champions wellness and empowerment, both on and off the court, through her fashion and supplement brands.
15. Megan Thee Stallion – Hottie Sauce (Popeyes) / Hot Girl Enterprises
Megan’s business ventures blend bold branding, cultural moments, and her signature Houston-rooted confidence.
