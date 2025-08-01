Listen Live
Desktop banner image

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Entertainment

15 Black Celebrity-Owned Businesses You Should Know About

Published on August 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
The British Fashion Awards 2014

Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

Top 15 Black Celebrity Businesses

August marks a powerful celebration of innovation, ownership, and generational impact: Black Business Month.

It’s a time to spotlight the trailblazers who’ve taken their influence beyond the stage, screen, or field and turned it into a blueprint for legacy.

In an industry where creative labor is often separated from financial equity, these figures are reclaiming the narrative—moving from being the face of brands to owning them outright.

Related Stories

Whether it’s redefining beauty standards, revolutionizing the media landscape, or building luxury empires from the ground up, these entrepreneurs aren’t just chasing profit—they’re shifting culture.

Their ventures reflect authenticity, empowerment, and intentionality, rooted in a desire to uplift communities and inspire the next generation of visionaries.

From fashion houses and production companies to wellness brands and tech investments, the impact stretches far beyond the storefront. It’s about access. Ownership. Representation. Power.

Check Out The Top 15 Black Celebrity Business Below

RELATED: Beyoncé Unveils SirDavis Whisky Brand In Honor Of Her Great-Grandfather

15 Black Celebrity-Owned Businesses You Should Know About  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Tyler Perry – Tyler Perry Studios

One of the largest film studios in the U.S., Black-owned and built from the ground up, empowering hundreds of Black creatives.

2. Issa Rae – Hoorae Media / Sienna Naturals (Haircare)

Issa Rae is building an entertainment and beauty brand with a clear mission: elevate Black stories, Black beauty, and Black joy.

3. Oprah Winfrey – OWN Network / Harpo Productions

A cultural icon, Oprah transformed daytime television into a media empire centered around personal growth, spirituality, and Black storytelling.

4. LeBron James – SpringHill Company / Uninterrupted / Lobos 1707

LeBron’s media companies focus on empowerment and authentic storytelling, while his tequila brand Lobos 1707 is 100% minority-owned.

5. Jay-Z – Roc Nation / Armand de Brignac / Tidal

With a portfolio spanning sports, music, streaming, and luxury spirits, Jay-Z built an empire grounded in ownership and legacy.

6. Rihanna – Fenty Beauty / Savage X Fenty

A global game-changer in inclusive beauty and lingerie, Fenty redefined industry standards and made Rihanna a billionaire mogul.

7. Serena Williams – Serena Ventures / Will Perform

  • Serena’s investment firm backs diverse entrepreneurs, and her body care brand Will Perform focuses on recovery and wellness.

8. Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Ivy Park / Cécred Hair

From music and fashion to haircare, Beyoncé’s businesses are rooted in creativity, culture, and self-expression.

9. Pharrell Williams – Billionaire Boys Club / Joopiter / Humanrace Skincare

Pharrell fuses music, fashion, and skincare with intention, innovation, and wellness for all skin tones.

10. Michael B. Jordan – ObsidianWorks / The Lifted Project

11. Tracee Ellis Ross – Pattern Beauty

A love letter to textured hair, Pattern Beauty empowers people with curls, coils, and confidence.

12. 50 Cent – Sire Spirits (Branson Cognac & Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne)

50’s luxury liquor brands and power plays in television (via G-Unit Film & TV) show his unmatched business acumen.

13. Snoop Dogg – Death Row Records / Broadus Foods

From music to cereal, Snoop is rebranding legacy and building wealth through Black-owned distribution.

14. Venus Williams – EleVen by Venus / Happy Viking (plant-based nutrition)

Venus champions wellness and empowerment, both on and off the court, through her fashion and supplement brands.

15. Megan Thee Stallion – Hottie Sauce (Popeyes) / Hot Girl Enterprises

Megan’s business ventures blend bold branding, cultural moments, and her signature Houston-rooted confidence.

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

WOSL BOY IS MINE WINNING WEEKEND
Contests

Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022
Uncategorized

Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend

Events

Brandy & Monica: The Boy is Mine Tour

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close