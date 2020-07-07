Streetwear is a style that first became popular in the 1990s and has since become increasingly popular through the years. It is said to have developed in California with skate culture, but also includes elements of early hip-hop fashion and culture. Today, streetwear goes beyond those associated with those groups and can be seen on a people from all walks of life.
As the style advanced, so did the designers a part of it. We gathered a few streetwear brands that you need to shop with now. From high end jogging fits to one of a kind statement pieces, these brands have everything you need to add to your closet.
8 Black Owned Independent Streetwear Brands You Need To Shop With was originally published on hot963.com
1. Fear of God
Jerry Lorenzo is a Los Angeles based designer who founded Fear of God in 2013. His streetwear brand quickly became a streetwear status symbol. As a designer, Lorenzo pioneered a lot of trends that defined what streetwear is today.
2. FUBU
F.U.B.U–For Us By Us–was founded by Daymond John in 1992 along with his friends J. Alexander Martin, Keith Perrin, and Carlton Brown. What started as the guys making hats in Harlem quickly rose to one of the most successful streetwear brands that now offers casual wear, shoes, eyewear, and even suits.
3. GOLF WANG
In 2011 Tyler, The Creator used his creative personality and style to launch Golf Wang–a play on Wolf Gang. The brand features bright colors and a mix of fun prints across clothing tailored to skateboarders and streetwear lovers. The brand has also collaborated with shoe brands, Vans and Converse, to produce shoes that match the brands aesthetic.
4. Just Don
Don Crawley, A.K.A Don C, used his love and passion for sports to launch his Just Don streetwear brand in 2011. The brand offers a wide range of sports inspired clothing like mesh basketball style shorts, bomber jackets, and graphic Ts. He has also collaborated with infamous brands like Jordan and Mitchell & Ness through the years.
5. The Marathon Clothing
The late great Nipsey Hussle opened The Marathon Clothing store on June 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Hussle described the store as a smart store where customers could come by clothing and use the app to unlock exclusive content. Since his passing the brand has been keeping his legacy alive by offering items exclusively online ranging from the signature Crenshaw t-shirts to women’s bodysuits.
6. Pyer Moss
Pyer Moss is a fashion brand created by New York based designer Kerby Jean-Raymond in 2013. He describes the brand as an “art project” or “a timely social experiment” at times. Raymond uses the brand to not only push fashion forward but aims to use the brand’s platform to challenge social narratives, fight racial injustices, and evoke dialogue. Raymond recently released a line dedicated to the innocence project where a portion of proceeds went to helping the innocent project’s efforts.
7. Supervsn
Gavin “Mizzle” Mathieu–who serves as creative director of YG’s 4Hunnid Label–launched Supervsn in 2015. Supervsn offers an assortment of staple pieces but with a twist. The brand’s clothing ranges from their signature grid pattern long sleeve Ts to LA fitted caps.
8. Milano Di Rouge
In November 2012 Milano Di Rouge was created by Milan Rouge. Milano Di Rouge is an “apparel brand that focus on providing affordable luxury to the fashion lovers.” They provide pieces for both men and women that range from everyday classic jogging fits to high end dresses and streetwear.