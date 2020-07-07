CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

8 Black Owned Independent Streetwear Brands You Need To Shop With

Posted July 7, 2020

Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 : Day Four

Source: Melodie Jeng / Getty


Streetwear is a style that first became popular in the 1990s and has since become increasingly popular through the years. It is said to have developed in California with skate culture, but also includes elements of early hip-hop fashion and culture. Today, streetwear goes beyond those associated with those groups and can be seen on a people from all walks of life.

As the style advanced, so did the designers a part of it. We gathered a few streetwear brands that you need to shop with now. From high end jogging fits to one of a kind statement pieces, these brands have everything you need to add to your closet.

8 Black Owned Independent Streetwear Brands You Need To Shop With  was originally published on hot963.com

1. Fear of God

Jerry Lorenzo is a Los Angeles based designer who founded Fear of God in 2013. His streetwear brand quickly became a streetwear status symbol. As a designer, Lorenzo pioneered a lot of trends that defined what streetwear is today.  

2. FUBU

F.U.B.U–For Us By Us–was founded by Daymond John in 1992 along with his friends J. Alexander Martin, Keith Perrin, and Carlton Brown. What started as the guys making hats in Harlem quickly rose to one of the most successful streetwear brands that now offers casual wear, shoes, eyewear, and even suits. 

3. GOLF WANG

View this post on Instagram

WINTER19: ONLINE 12/20 - FLAGSHIP 12/21

A post shared by GOLF WANG (@golfwang) on

In 2011 Tyler, The Creator used his creative personality and style to launch Golf Wang–a play on Wolf Gang.  The brand features bright colors and a mix of fun prints across clothing tailored to skateboarders and streetwear lovers. The brand has also collaborated with shoe brands, Vans and Converse, to produce shoes that match the brands aesthetic. 

4. Just Don

Don Crawley, A.K.A Don C, used his love and passion for sports to launch his Just Don streetwear brand in 2011. The brand offers a wide range of sports inspired clothing like mesh basketball style shorts, bomber jackets, and graphic Ts. He has also collaborated with infamous brands like Jordan and Mitchell & Ness through the years. 

5. The Marathon Clothing

View this post on Instagram

Hussle & Motivate 🏁

A post shared by The Marathon Clothing (@themarathonclothing) on

The late great Nipsey Hussle opened The Marathon Clothing store on June 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Hussle described the store as a smart store where customers could come by clothing and use the app to unlock exclusive content. Since his passing the brand has been keeping his legacy alive by offering items exclusively online ranging from the signature Crenshaw t-shirts to women’s bodysuits. 

6. Pyer Moss

View this post on Instagram

Regina King in Collection 3 for Alexa Magazine

A post shared by Pyer Moss (@pyermoss) on

Pyer Moss is a fashion brand created by New York based designer Kerby Jean-Raymond in 2013. He describes the brand as an “art project” or “a timely social experiment” at times.  Raymond uses the brand to not only push fashion forward but aims to use the brand’s platform to challenge social narratives, fight racial injustices, and evoke dialogue. Raymond recently released a line dedicated to the innocence project where a portion of proceeds went to helping the innocent project’s efforts. 

7. Supervsn

Gavin “Mizzle” Mathieu–who serves as creative director of YG’s 4Hunnid Label–launched Supervsn in 2015. Supervsn offers an assortment of staple pieces but with a twist. The brand’s clothing ranges from their signature grid pattern long sleeve Ts to LA fitted caps. 

8. Milano Di Rouge

In November 2012 Milano Di Rouge was created by Milan Rouge. Milano Di Rouge is an “apparel brand that focus on providing affordable luxury to the fashion lovers.” They provide pieces for both men and women that range from everyday classic jogging fits to high end dresses and streetwear. 

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close