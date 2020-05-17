CLOSE
Barbz Attack Lil’ Kim After Usher Says She Paved Way For Nicki Minaj

Posted May 17, 2020

2019 Urban One Honors - Show

Lil’ Kim paved the way for the sultry Hip-Hop women rappers of the day and anyone with eyes and ears can see how far her influence spread since the 1990s. After Usher stated that Nicki Minaj is an offshoot of the Brooklyn star as most would agree, but the Barbz are trying their best to prop up their fave.

In a conversation with Swizz Beatz via Instagram Live, Usher said, “Nicki is a product of Kim,” but in no way was putting down Minaj and her many accomplishments as an artist. Twitter account @TheShadeAngels posed the question of whether or not Usher’s statement was a jab at Minaj, and that got the party started on Twitter in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Minaj’s devoted fanbase obviously caught wind of the comments and began to fire back at Usher and bringing in Lil’ Kim into their barrage of hateful comments.

What’s worse, Usher clearly wasn’t trying to state anything that isn’t a universally known fact that without Lil’ Kim, there would be little room for an artist like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, and any other of the up and coming women rappers who promote sex appeal and fashion along with their bars.

There are a ton of explosively bad takes from the Barbz and we’ve collected those below, including some folks wisely giving props where they’re due to the Queen Bee. At this point, this struggle debate comes up at least once a quarter and it’s a reminder that a lot of people are proud to be delusional.

