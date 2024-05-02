Listen Live
Black Art Speaks & Annie Ruth Unveil “R” Sculpture in Roselawn

Published on May 2, 2024

Source: Kya Kelly / Radio One Cincinnati

The art organization Black Art Speaks, alongside renowned author/illustrator, Annie Ruth, and Cincinnati elected officials unveiled the new “R” sculpture Thursday, May 2nd. This sculpture is a part of a city-wide initiative celebrating diversity and community empowerment. Crafted by the nationally-acclaimed Annie Ruth, the 10-foot-tall sculpture stands as a symbol of resilience and progress in the heart of Roselawn. The sculpture is placed at the corner of Reading & Section Road.

Inspired by her original artwork on the Black Lives Matter mural located in front of City Hall, Annie Ruth reimagined the portrayal of Black men in her design for the “R” sculpture. Ruth’s depiction portrays Black men with dignity and respect, as the fathers, sons, and brothers we know.

Each letter in the coming “sculpture series” is a nod to a line from the poem “We Want What You Want” written by BAS visionary, Alandes Powell. The goal with this series is to interweave the city’s narrative throughout its urban landscape. Avondale is said to be the next neighborhood.

The unveiling ceremony welcomed speakers including Alandes Powell, Executive Director of Black Art Speaks, Annie Ruth, President of the Roselawn Community Council, Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney, Jonathan Adee of Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, and Ebony Young, Chair of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio.

About Black Art Speaks

Black Art Speaks is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Black culture and artistic expression. Through innovative projects and community partnerships, the organization provides a platform for Black artists to thrive and share stories that inspire all facets of the community. Learn more about BAS here: https://www.blackartspeaks.com/

About Annie Ruth

Annie Ruth is a highly respected visual artist, author, and arts educator. With over 40 published volumes of poetry, books, and articles, her work has made a positive impact on audiences across Europe, Africa, and the United States. Over her 40+ year career, Annie Ruth has exhibited her work in national and international museums and institutions, including the National Afro American Museum & Cultural Center, Cincinnati Museum Center, and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Annie Ruth continues to fuse art and community engagement together. Learn more about Annie Ruth and A. Ruth Creations here: https://annieruth.com

 

LOCAL:

Cincinnati Declares April 27th as “Katt Williams Day” [WATCH]

Zapp to Perform at Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Anniversary

Ben Crump: Ohio Cop Told Frank Tyson ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ After Dying, Handcuffed Black Man Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’

