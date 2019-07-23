CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman Movie Like…

Posted 21 hours ago

Harriet Movie Poster

Source: Focus Feature Films / Harriet


We’ve read about Harriet Tubman’s inspirational story in history books and now her triumphant tale is coming to the big screen. Cynthia Erivo will star as the iconic freedom fighter in the upcoming film Harriet.

According to the press release, Harriet will chronicle “her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity” as she “freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.”

Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters star in the heroic film 

See the trailer and what #BlackTwitter is saying about it, below:

#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman Movie Like… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close