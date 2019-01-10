Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable

Posted January 10, 2019

18th Annual Mattel Party On The Pier

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s baby girl Cairo is one of the most adorable babies on Instagram. From the moment she was born, the beloved couple have been keeping us updating as she grows up before their eyes. Their family of four are #familygoals and little Cairo has our wombs jumping.

Tia has been open about her struggles after giving birth to Cairo. At two weeks postpartum, Tia revealed her post-pregnancy body while simultaneously shedding light on the false expectations society places on a woman after giving birth. The post received over 500K likes and countless comments from women grateful for her honesty.

“If you’re trying to get back into that whole snap back, let’s be honest, that means you are spending loads of time at the gym,” she told us in a 2018 interview. “I’m breastfeeding so I have to eat a certain amount of calories a day. It’s about adhering to my baby and being there for her. I wanted to be that example. I wanted to let women know that it’s OK, you don’t have to suffer in silence. You don’t have to look down on yourself. If anything, you need to be celebrated.”

Check out Tia’s family of four when you keep scrolling.

1.

View this post on Instagram

Take us back! 🌈 #Hawaii #tbt

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

My loves @tiamowryquickfix 💕

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Aloha 🌈

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

#merrychristmas from my little elves :) 🎄

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Hey girl hey :) 🌸 #cairo 🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

Mommy and Me 💕 #aloha 🌈

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Aloha!!!!! 🌸🌺

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

Daddy kissing the unicorn 🦄

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🎀 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

15.

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

💕🎀 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🎀 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

20.

21.

22.

23.

View this post on Instagram

This one says #happythanksgivng 🍁🍂 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

24.

