Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable

Tia has been open about her struggles after giving birth to Cairo. At two weeks postpartum, Tia revealed her post-pregnancy body while simultaneously shedding light on the false expectations society places on a woman after giving birth. The post received over 500K likes and countless comments from women grateful for her honesty.

“If you’re trying to get back into that whole snap back, let’s be honest, that means you are spending loads of time at the gym,” she told us in a 2018 interview. “I’m breastfeeding so I have to eat a certain amount of calories a day. It’s about adhering to my baby and being there for her. I wanted to be that example. I wanted to let women know that it’s OK, you don’t have to suffer in silence. You don’t have to look down on yourself. If anything, you need to be celebrated.”

