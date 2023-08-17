Listen Live
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Published on August 17, 2023



Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2023 Gary's Tea Party

Source: @Nia_Noelle / Nia Noelle


Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout 2023 was a weekend full of events to celebrate Rickey’s birthday.  From comedy shows to parties guests had a choice of many fun events including a high noon tea hosted by Gary with Da Tea!

Gary welcomed guests to tea, food, and all the celebrity gossip, and even gave some life advice. We laughed, ate, and sipped on tea!

Check out all of the pictures and more below

1. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle

Gary With Da Tea welcomed guests to his high noon tea party during Rickey's Birthday Beach Blowout!  They enjoyed tea, food, and celebrity gossip, and he even shared some life advice.

2. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media



3. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle



4. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media

 A listener with a comment/asking for advice

5. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

6. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

7. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle



8. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle



9. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle



10. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

11. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

12. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media

Rickey had to get in on the action

13. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

14. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media



15. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

16. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Reach Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

17. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Reach Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

18. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Reach Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

19. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Reach Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

20. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Reach Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

21. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Reach Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

22. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Reach Media

Gary with Da Tea and listeners

23. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle



24. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle

Gary’s tea service

25. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle

A listener asking Gary a question

26. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle



27. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Rech Media

Rickey Smiley even got in on the conversation

28. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle



29. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle



30. Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout Source:Nia Noelle

A listener dressed for high noon tea!

