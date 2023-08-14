Hip Hop 50: The Greatest Female Southern Rappers of All Time

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There’s no denying the significant impact women have had on the hip hop genre; and it goes without saying that you don’t want to cross a woman from theHer unfiltered lyrics hit close to home, her unique style defies convention, and her will to succeed puts her male peers to the test.

Today, August 11th, marks the 50th anniversary of hip hop, and we decided to curate a playlist of the greatest southern female rap artists of all time. The male-dominated music industry of the past is history, and the extensive roster below will demonstrate the progression women have made in rap and hip hop in the south.

Listen to some of our favorite songs by female rap legends from the south who represent the South in today’s music like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Glorilla, and pay respect to pioneers like Trina, Missy Elliot, and Gangsta Boo who paved the way.

